A father, not his 13-year-old son, drove a truck that was involved in a horror crash with a van in Texas that killed nine people, according to officials.

Several members of the University of the Southwest’s golf team were killed in the crash in March, and a report by the NTSB now says that the blood of the 38-year-old driver of the truck tested positive for methamphetamine.

The university’s golf team was traveling back to Hobbs, New Mexico, from a tournament in Midland, Texas when the crash took place.

The team’s coach and six students in the van died, as well as the truck driver and his teenage passenger, who officials initially reported had been behind the wheel. Two other students were seriously injured.

The report states that the accident happened when the truck crossed into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into the university’s van. Both vehicles caught fire in the incident and were completely destroyed.

The NTSB says that their probe of the crash found no evidence that the truck’s front left tyre suffered any loss of pressure or major failure leading to the accident.