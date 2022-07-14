Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Father, not 13-year-old boy, drove truck in Texas crash that killed nine, officials say

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 14 July 2022 18:06
Comments
(AP)

A father, not his 13-year-old son, drove a truck that was involved in a horror crash with a van in Texas that killed nine people, according to officials.

Several members of the University of the Southwest’s golf team were killed in the crash in March, and a report by the NTSB now says that the blood of the 38-year-old driver of the truck tested positive for methamphetamine.

The university’s golf team was traveling back to Hobbs, New Mexico, from a tournament in Midland, Texas when the crash took place.

The team’s coach and six students in the van died, as well as the truck driver and his teenage passenger, who officials initially reported had been behind the wheel. Two other students were seriously injured.

The report states that the accident happened when the truck crossed into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into the university’s van. Both vehicles caught fire in the incident and were completely destroyed.

Recommended

The NTSB says that their probe of the crash found no evidence that the truck’s front left tyre suffered any loss of pressure or major failure leading to the accident.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in