‘Emo deer’ is spotted in rural Texas, officials say he’s ‘totally fine’

A Texas deer seemingly embracing its “emo era” is “totally fine,” the Lago Vista Police Department has assured concerned residents.

In a humorous Facebook post on October 25, the department shared a video of a deer with a hammock tangled in its antlers, noting it had received numerous calls about the animal’s welfare.

The clip was set to the viral emo-style rendition of Secondhand Serenade’s 2008 hit, “Fall For You,” for added flair.

“While his ‘forest-core fashion' has raised some eyebrows, rest assured, he’s totally fine,” the department said. ”He’s eating, drinking, strutting around like he just dropped his debut album called ‘Hammocks & Heartache,’ and clearly thriving in his main-character moment!”

Police explained that male deer naturally shed their antlers before winter ends, so the “emo-chic accessory” should fall off on its own soon.

open image in gallery This 'emo deer' with a hammock tangled around its antlers is 'totally fine,' Texas police and wildlife officals said ( Lago Vista Police Department )

They even amended the Facebook post to address “some folks think we just looked at this deer and said, 'Yep, seems fine.’”

“We promise, we didn’t get our wildlife degrees off YouTube,” the police department wrote, crediting their partners at the Texas Parks & Wildlife, including a Game Warden and Wildlife Biologist, who advised them on the situation.

“As difficult as it can be to see an animal with ‘hardware disease’ and want to help it, there are good, scientifically backed reasons why we do not get involved unless absolutely necessary,” wildlife officials said in a statement.

“Darting animals in urban areas can be very high risk due to the number of people, roads, and houses, and the unpredictable nature of animal behavior.”

Many residents shared their gratitude for the reassurance that the emo animal is okay, with one even sharing her own photo of him eating apples and carrots.

“He is a hungry boy,” the woman wrote.

open image in gallery Some Facebook users thought the 'emo deer' better resembled a Reggae artist due to his 'dreadlocks' ( Lago Vista Police Department )

Others applauded whoever wrote the caption for the deer post. “I want whoever made this post - post everything from now on!! Perfection,” one person posted.

Another wrote: “Whoever wrote this is hilarious. And hopefully he will lose that hammock.”

One spectator even tried their hand at a fun write-up.

“This season will bring a bold new face to the runway: Darius the Deer,” someone commented. “ With his avant-garde head dress made of autumn leaves and unforgettable moves, he’s redefining what it means to strut! Work that runway, Darius!”