Texans warned about another energy blackout as temperatures soar

Energy officials in Texas are urging residents to cut back on their electric use over fears that demand with outpace supply due to soaring temperatures on Monday.

The request came from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the private entity controlling much of the state's power supply. ERCOT became the focus of intense criticism following the catastrophic failures of the state's power systems during Winter Storm Uri earlier in the year, leaving millions without power in sub-freezing temperatures.

The conservation request will last through 18 June.