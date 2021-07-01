Texas executes man who killed his pregnant wife and 5-year-old daughter
In 2009, John Hummel killed his pregnant wife, his 5-year-old daughter, and his father-in-law
Josh Marcus
Thursday 01 July 2021 01:11 comments
San Francisco,Graeme Massie@graemekmassie
Texas has executed a death row inmate who murdered his pregnant wife, five-year-old daughter, and father-in-law more than a decade ago.
John Hummel received a lethal injection on Wednesday evening at a state prison in Huntsville for the killings.
The 45-year-old fatally stabbed his wife Joy more than 30 times at their Fort Worth Home in December 2009, then beat his daughter and wheelchair-bound father-in-law to death with a baseball bat, before setting the house on fire.
