Dozens of feral hogs leave trail of destruction behind in Texas neighbourhood
‘I was thinking maybe to see two, three or four, not 25 or 30’
Dozens of feral hogs invaded a neighbourhood in a Texas county, leaving behind a trail of destruction that was caught on surveillance footage.
Residents of the Sienna neighbourhood in Fort Bend county woke up last week to see extensive damage done to flowerbeds and landscaping on their porches after feral hogs were caught on camera carrying out an overnight raid.
Gary Garner, a resident from whose home the footage of the hogs was obtained by CBS and Fox affiliate WAGM-TV, said the incident was “just bizarre”.
“I wasn’t expecting to see that. I was thinking maybe to see two, three or four, not 25 or 30,” he told the news network.
It was only when Mr Garner went out in the morning to walk his daughter to the bus stop that he noticed the amount of damage done.
“Saw a ton of damage in our front yard, in our neighbours’ yard. Some of the houses down the street were hit worse than others,” he said.
“You’ve seen one hog, then you’ve seen them all, right? Then you see the whole family troop filing in. It’s just really bizarre,” he added.
The Sienna community’s homeowner associations said feral hogs have become a seasonal problem in the neighbourhood.
