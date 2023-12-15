Mother of two died after going back into burning apartment to save cat, husband says

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother of two has died in Texas after running into a burning building to save her cat, her husband has said.

Andrew Salinas said his wife, 33-year-old Keila Almonte, died after a fire broke out at their apartment at about 10.18pm on Wednesday.

Mr Salinas said he and his wife were initially evacuated safely from the fire, along with their children and his brother, but Ms Almonte decided to run back inside the burning unit to save their cat.

Amid the chaos, the grieving husband said he looked for his wife to come back out, but she never did. Ms Almonte was later declared dead at the scene.

“When I was out here screaming for her, I didn’t hear anything. If I would’ve heard my wife, I would’ve ran in there. There would have been nothing that could have stopped me from going in to save my wife,” Mr Salinas told ABC affiliate KTRK.

The Houston Fire Department said a total of four units were destroyed in the fire, which broke out while the family were sleeping.

Mr Salinas said he does not know what caused the fire, and the Houston Fire Department said they are still investigating the cause.

Andrew Salinas with his wife, Keila Almonte, who died after running into a burning building to save their cat (ABC affiliate )

The Houston resident and his wife had been together for 15 years and married for two. They share two children, aged six and 10.

Mr Salinas described his wife as the backbone of their family. “My wife was the one who really believed in me. Everybody else gave up on me. My wife is irreplaceable and now I’m a widower,” he said.

“Everything burned down and I don’t really care about none of that,” he added in an interview with CBS affiliate KHOU. “I just want my wife back.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Ms Almonte’s funeral expenses.