The stepfather of a veteran Texas firefighter who was found dead while on vacation in Mexico has questioned the local authorities’ account of events .

Elijah Snow, 35, died while on holiday in Cancun with his wife Jamie in celebration for their 10-year wedding anniversary. They have two children together and Snow worked for ten years a firefighter in the city of Arlington.

A statement by Mexican authorities said that his body was found in a window of the hotel room and that he died of “mechanical asphyxia... because he was trapped in a window when trying to enter a bathroom”.

Mr Snow went missing on his first night away. His body was found on 19 July at 8.30 am, more than four hours after Ms Snow realised that her husband had not returned to their hotel room.

“It is important to point out that no signs of violence were found at the scene, so everything seems to indicate that it could have been an accident,” the statement read.

David Oujesky, Snow’s stepfather gave an interview to Good Morning America about how “out of character” the incident was for his step-son.

He told the show on 29 July, “He just wouldn’t do that. The only way he would do that is if he was in fear for his life. And he knew that was his last resort, to try to get through there.”

Mr Oujesky went on to allege that Mexican police officers told his wife Jamie Snow that they were treating his death as a murder.

“That is where they told her that he had been found and what they told her was ... that it was homicidal without suspects,” he said, recounting what Ms Snow had told him.

Mr Oujesky is not the first member of Snow’s family to express concerns about the narrative surrounding his death.

Mr Snow’s father-in-law Randy Elledge said to CBS Dallas Forth-Worth that he had gotten a lawyer involved and together they had managed to get ahold of photographs of Snow’s body, which he said appeared to show injuries to the body.

“You’re supposed to be safe there,” Mr Elledge told the outlet. “You’re at your resort, all inclusive, and have no intentions of leaving so you’ll be safe. And you’re not safe there.”

In a Facebook post, Mr Elledge wrote, “Our hero has fallen we are devastated and heartbroken” and said that as a family, they were appealing for donations to made to the Arlington Professional Fire Fighters in Mr Snow’s name, where he worked for eight years.