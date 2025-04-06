At least 16 dead in flooding and tornadoes as storms lash from Texas to Ohio

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Another round of torrential rain and flash flooding came on Saturday for parts of the US South and Midwest, already heavily waterlogged by days of severe storms that also spawned deadly tornadoes.

Heavy rains have pounded the central US, rapidly swelling waterways and prompting a series of flash flood emergencies from Texas to Ohio.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said dozens of locations in multiple states were expected to reach what the agency calls "major flood stage", with extensive flooding of structures, roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure possible.

At least 16 weather-related deaths have been reported since the start of the storms, including 10 in Tennessee.

A 57-year-old man died on Friday evening after getting out of a car that washed off a road in West Plains, Missouri.

Flooding killed two people in Kentucky - a nine-year-old boy swept away that same day on his way to school and a 74-year-old whose body was found inside a fully submerged vehicle in Nelson County, authorities said.

Also on Saturday, a five-year-old died at a home in Little Rock, Arkansas, in a weather-related incident, according to police. No details were immediately provided.

Tornadoes earlier in the week destroyed entire neighbourhoods and were responsible for at least seven of the deaths.

And interstate commerce is affected - the extreme flooding across a corridor that includes the major cargo hubs in Louisville, Kentucky, and Memphis could lead to shipping and supply chain delays, said Jonathan Porter, chief meteorologist at AccuWeather.

The outburst comes at a time when nearly half of NWS forecast offices have 20% vacancy rates after Trump administration job cuts - twice that of just a decade ago.

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said on Saturday that the Ohio River rose five feet (about 1.5 metres) in 24 hours and would continue to swell for days.

open image in gallery Extreme Weather Texas

"We expect this to be one of the top 10 flooding events in Louisville history," he said.

Flash flood emergency and tornado warnings continued to be issued on Saturday across Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky, with more heavy rains and damaging winds in the mix. All of eastern Kentucky was under a flood watch through to Sunday morning.

Hundreds of Kentucky roads across the state were impassable because of floodwaters, downed trees or mud and rock slides.

Downtown Hopkinsville, Kentucky, reopened in the morning after floodwaters from the Little River receded, giving a much-needed reprieve, but still more rainfall was on its way, mayor James R Knight Jr said.

In north-central Kentucky, emergency officials ordered a mandatory evacuation for Falmouth, a town of 2,000 people in a bend of the rising Licking River.

The warnings were similar to catastrophic flooding nearly 30 years ago when the river reached a record 50ft (15m), resulting in five deaths and 1,000 homes destroyed.

open image in gallery Parishioners and community members look over damage after a tornado struck the Christ Community Church on 3 April 2025 in Paducah, Kentucky. ( Getty Images )

In Arkansas, weather officials pleaded with people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary due to widespread flooding.

BNSF Railway confirmed that a railroad bridge in Mammoth Spring was washed out by floodwaters, causing the derailment of several cars. No injuries were reported, but there was no immediate estimate for when the bridge would reopen.

Since Wednesday, more than a foot of rain (30.5 centimetres) has fallen in parts of Kentucky, and more than eight inches (20 centimetres) in parts of Arkansas and Missouri, forecasters said on Saturday.

Forecasters attributed the violent weather to warm temperatures, an unstable atmosphere, strong wind shear and abundant moisture streaming from the Gulf.

At least two reports of observed tornadoes were noted on Friday evening in Missouri and Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service.

One, near Blytheville, Arkansas, lofted debris at least 25,000 feet (7.6 kilometres) high, according to NWS meteorologist Chelly Amin. The state's emergency management office reported damage in 22 counties from tornadoes, wind, hail and flash flooding.

In Dyersburg, Tennessee, dozens of people arrived on Saturday at a storm shelter near a public school in the rain, clutching blankets, pillows and other necessities.