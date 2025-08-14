Parents of woman who died in Texas flooding file lawsuit saying campground had ‘history of dangerous flooding’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a 22-year-old probation officer, who was killed in the deadly floods that ravaged Kerr County, Texas, filed what’s believed to be the first lawsuit since the disaster.

Flash floods slammed Kerr County and its surrounding areas last month, claiming at least 135 lives. The regions along the Guadalupe River were hit particularly hard as heavy rain caused the body of water to rise 36 feet.

Jayda Floyd, a 22-year-old from Odessa, Texas, died after floodwaters deluged a luxury RV park and campground along the Guadalupe River on July 4, the lawsuit states. Her parents, Christie and David Floyd, are suing campground owners and its general manager, seeking more than $1 million in damages.

Floyd, her fiancé Bailey Martin, and his family were staying at the HTR TX Hill Country Resort on the evening of July 3 into the following morning, when severe floods hit.

The defendants were aware of the risk of "catastrophic flooding” but didn’t warn Floyd or Martin of this risk, the filing states. The lawsuit lays out the timeline of alerts sent by local and national officials, starting on July 2.

open image in gallery The parents of Jayda Floyd, 22, have filed a lawsuit after the Texas floods took their daughter's life ( Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers )

The defendants were “negligent” for failing to establish proper storm and flood monitoring procedures, to safely and timely evacuate the property, and to warn guests of the risk of flooding, the suit claims.

The defendants placed “guests in a known floodplain with a history of dangerous flooding” and installed structures on the campground that were not “designed to withstand flooding conditions,” the lawsuit alleges.

“The flood waters scraped the structures from the HTR TX Hill Country Resort, leaving a barren wasteland,” the lawsuit states, alongside a photo of the aftermath of the damage.

open image in gallery At least 135 people were killed when flash floods tore through Kerr County and its surrounding areas last month ( Getty Images )

The Independent has reached out to HTR TX Hill Country Resort for a response to the family's claims. A message on the resort's website reads: "Due to severe weather and flooding in the area, our campground is currently closed for the safety of our guests and staff."

On the morning of July 4, Floyd helped Martin’s teenage step-siblings climb to the roof of the RV, saving their lives as floodwaters rose, lawyers for her family said in a press release.

Floyd served as a juvenile probation officer in Ector County and was pursuing her master’s degree in psychology at the University of Texas Permian Basin. The 22-year-old had dreamed of helping at-risk youth.

“She was someone who was going to make a difference in the lives of people, particularly kids,” her father, David Floyd, said in a statement.

The family is hoping for some accountability, the family’s lawyers said.

open image in gallery Photo shows how floodwaters transformed the resort into a 'barren wasteland', the lawsuit states ( Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers )

“Businesses operating campgrounds along the river have known about its flooding history for decades,” Jon Clark, an attorney for the family, said in a statement. “We will investigate what steps — if any — were taken to monitor conditions and warn guests of the danger they were in.”

Texas officials have faced scrutiny for their response to and warnings about the catastrophic floods.

The National Weather Service sent out a string of flash flood warnings on the afternoon of July 3 before issuing flash flood emergencies in the wee hours of July 4, alerting locals that the weather posed a a severe threat.

Last month, the acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency defended his agency’s response.

“I can’t see anything we did wrong,” David Richardson told a House panel.

Meteorologists and local officials also supported the emergency response efforts.

“The forecasting was good. The warnings were good. It’s always about getting people to receive the message,” Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist based in Wisconsin, told NBC News in the days after the floods.