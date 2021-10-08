Bodycam shows touching moment rescuers found three missing kids

Bodycam video footage has shown the touching moment rescuers found three missing children in a Texas forest.

The youngsters, two aged six and one seven-year-old, were uninjured after getting lost as they played in a dry creek in the Sam Houston National Forest.

A volunteer who knew the forest well went into after authorities raised the alarm that the children had gone missing.

And Sergeant Jason Smith of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office caught the moment the volunteer brought the children out on his body cam.

In the footage, Deputy Smith is heard saying “I got ‘em, I got ‘em” and “I have the kids,” on his radio.

(MCSO)

The volunteer asks Smith “Ain’t Jesus good?” to which Smith replies “He’s good.”

The deputy then told the children, “I’m the police. Are y’all ready to get out of the woods?”

One of the children then told the deputy that he was “really hungry right now” and the volunteer jokingly asked if there were any cheeseburgers in the patrol car.

“We’re going to get something to eat,” replied Deputy Smith.

(MSCO)

The children then told the deputy that they had spent the night under a fallen tree, and that their parents had previously told them to stay in one place if they ever got lost.

At one point as they walked through the dense forest, the deputy told the children, “Don’t get too far ahead, okay. I don’t want to lose y’all again.”

After 20 minutes of walking the group emerged from the forest and met first responders waiting for them.

Deputy Smith gave each of the children a high-five and added, “Hey, remind them about those cheeseburgers okay.”