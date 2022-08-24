Three Texas high school students believed to have died of fentanyl overdoses

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three high school students in Hays County, Texas are believed to have died of fentanyl overdoses in the last month.

FOX 7 in Austin reported on Wednesday that fentanyl overdoses have affected three high schools in the Hays County system since last May, serving as a reminder of the danger fentanyl poses to recreational drug users.

The most recent overdose death claimed the life of a 15-year-old high school sophomore in San Marcos last weekend. Two 17-year-old students, both of whom were rising seniors in the school district, died of suspected fentanyl overdoses in previous months.

Authorities in Hays County, a fast-growing growing area between Austin and San Antonio in South Central Texas, held a press conference on Tuesday with law enforcement and education officials to highlight the danger that fentanyl is posing to children.

“This is indeed a crisis situation,” Eric Wright, the Hays school superintendant said in his opening remarks.

The Kyle, Texas police department said that of the 16 drug overdoses it has responded to this year, a significant number have involved high school students.

The danger posed by fentanyl, a highly powerful synthetic opioid often illegally made and mixed with drugs like heroin and cocaine, has been developed as a major concern for health officials across the country in recent years. Actor Michael K. Williams and musician Justin Townes Earle are among the celebrities who have died due to fentanyl overdoses since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.