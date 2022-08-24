Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three Texas high school students believed to have died of fentanyl overdoses

The overdoses claimed the lives of one 15-year-old student and two 17-year-old students

Abe Asher
Wednesday 24 August 2022 19:20
Comments
Three men who ran a dark web business selling fentanyl across the world appear in court

Three high school students in Hays County, Texas are believed to have died of fentanyl overdoses in the last month.

FOX 7 in Austin reported on Wednesday that fentanyl overdoses have affected three high schools in the Hays County system since last May, serving as a reminder of the danger fentanyl poses to recreational drug users.

The most recent overdose death claimed the life of a 15-year-old high school sophomore in San Marcos last weekend. Two 17-year-old students, both of whom were rising seniors in the school district, died of suspected fentanyl overdoses in previous months.

Authorities in Hays County, a fast-growing growing area between Austin and San Antonio in South Central Texas, held a press conference on Tuesday with law enforcement and education officials to highlight the danger that fentanyl is posing to children.

“This is indeed a crisis situation,” Eric Wright, the Hays school superintendant said in his opening remarks.

Recommended

The Kyle, Texas police department said that of the 16 drug overdoses it has responded to this year, a significant number have involved high school students.

The danger posed by fentanyl, a highly powerful synthetic opioid often illegally made and mixed with drugs like heroin and cocaine, has been developed as a major concern for health officials across the country in recent years. Actor Michael K. Williams and musician Justin Townes Earle are among the celebrities who have died due to fentanyl overdoses since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in