A gunman has taken hostages at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas (WFAA)

Police in Colleyville, Texas are negotiating with a man who took hostages at a synagogue on Saturday during a live streamed service, according to reports.

Colleville Police said they were responding to the situation with SWAT teams near Congregation Beth Israel, with FBI special agents at the scene.

“We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road. All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area,” the police department said at 11.31am Texas time.

The situation was still ongoing at 2.20pm, it later added.

The incident began while a service was being live streamed on Facebook, leading remote congregants to hear a man, likely the attacker, shouting on their feed.

In clips posted on Twitter before the original live stream was removed, a man can be heard saying: “What the f--- is wrong with America? There is something f***ing wrong with this system that you are still trying to do a deal with me.”

According to ABC News, the suspect is called Muhammad Siddiqui and claims to be the brother of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist currently serving an 86-year prison sentence in Fort Worth, Texas for attempting to murder a US soldier in Afghanistan.

A source at the scene told ABC that the suspect was armed and claimed to have bombs in unknown locations, demanding that Aafia Siddiqui be set free.

In one clip posted on Twitter, the man says: “Are you gonna get my sister on the phone or not? I tell you one thing – once you get my sister, things will [inaudible]... come on, get her on.”

Photos showed black police cars, police officers in combat gear, and an armoured police vehicle outside the front portico of the synagogue.