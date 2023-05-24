Watch as Joe and Jill Biden mark one year anniversary of Uvalde shooting

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, marked one year since the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary.

Mr Biden delivered remarks by the grand staircase of the White House on Wednesday 24 May to remember the victims of the massacre.

“The president will remember those lost in Uvalde and reiterate his call for Republicans in Congress to act and help stop the epidemic of gun violence that has become the No. 1 killer of kids in America,” a White House official said earlier in the day.

Kamala Harris, the vice president, released a statement on Wednesday morning remembering the names of every child and adult who were killed in the shooting.

“Today, our nation continues to mourn for those lost, to pray for their families who must bear the unbearable, and to grieve for a country in which violence like this - even in elementary school classrooms - is sickeningly common,” the statement read.

