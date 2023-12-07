Tearful judge grants pregnant Texas woman emergency abortion

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Texas state court authorized an emergency order allowing a pregnant woman to get an abortion — flying in the face of the state’s strict anti-abortion bans and the first case of its kind since Roe was overturned.

Kate Cox’s baby was diagnosed with full trisomy 18 — and her baby may not survive until birth, and if the baby does, the life would only span for minutes, hours or days, her attorney, Molly Duane said.

Ms Cox was seeking a temporary restraining order to allow her to have an abortion. She is taking on the state of Texas and the state’s medical board.

The attorney added that Ms Cox’s only options in Texas are an induction or a C-section, which are both dangerous for her future fertility since she has already had two C-sections. Ms Cox and her husband, Justin Cox, “may not be able to have more children in the future” if she doesn’t get an abortion, Ms Duane said.

“The idea that Ms Cox wants desperately to be a parent and that this law might cause her to lose that ability is shocking and would be a genuine miscarriage of justice,” Judge Maya Guerra Gamble said while tearing up in court on Thursday.

Ms Cox wiped away tears of joy when the judge approved the restraining order.

The pair already have two children and were hoping for a third.

Ms Cox said she had “her fourth emergency room visit in the last month,” due to severe pregnancy complications, Ms Duane said.

The attorney said that Ms Cox has medical exceptions to all three state abortion laws at stake, and that these laws are “unconstitutional as applied to her.”

The defence, on the other hand, argued that Ms Cox was utilising a temporary restraining order to achieve a permanent result. The state said that granting such an emergency order would be “changing the medical exception in Texas” and would be an “improper use of” a temporary restraining order.

Ms Duane reiterated that “Ms Cox’s condition is deteriorating every single day” and that she was working with a “very challenging timeline.” She argued that the temporary restraining order was necessary for her client’s medical care and emphasised that the court didn’t need to “reach constitutional claims” in this temporary restraining order and that a later hearing could address that.

Ms Cox’s victory occured as another landmark lawsuit is playing out elsewhere in Texas.

A state judge temporarily blocked the state’s ban on abortions during medically complicated pregnancies after 13 women sued the state after they were denied abortions. However, the state immediately appealed, essentially preventing the ruling from going into effect.