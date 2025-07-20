Number of missing from devastating Kerr County flash floods drops to just 3

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Texas officials now say that just three people remain missing in the devastating floods that struck the state’s Kerr County, killing at least 135 people.

The new total of those still missing in the county from the shocking July 4 weekend flooding was revised down from 97 people on Saturday.

“Through extensive follow-up work among state and local agencies, many individuals who were initially reported as missing have been verified as safe and removed from the list,” the City of Kerrville said in a statement.

The massive loss of life took place when the deadly floods took place in Texas Hill Country, with most of the deaths taking place along the Guadalupe River, around 60 miles north of San Antonio.

The torrential rain saw the river swell from 3ft to 30ft in just 45 minutes, with many cabins in the area swept away.

open image in gallery Flooding along the Guadalupe River killed at least 135 people on July 4 weekend ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Among the dead were 27 campers and counselors at the century-old Christian summer camp for girls, Camp Mystic.

In total, at least 107 people died in Kern County, 37 of whom were children.

open image in gallery Camp Mystic leader was alerted to severe flooding an hour before the camp was ravaged by floodwaters from the Guadalupe River on July 4, reports state ( AFP via Getty Images )

﻿Officials said on Saturday that recovery operations would continue throughout the Guadalupe River watershed.

﻿”We are profoundly grateful to the more than 1,000 local, state, and federal authorities who have worked tirelessly in the wake of the devastating flood that struck our community,” Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said.

open image in gallery A man surveys debris and flood damage along the Guadalupe River, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, the number of individuals previously listed as missing has dropped from over 160 to three.”

CNN reported that one person remains missing in Travis County, 150 miles away, and another in Burnett County.