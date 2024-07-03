Support truly

A Texas man has died after hiking in an “unforgiving” area of the Grand Canyon that can reach up to 120F in the shade during summer months.

Scott Sims, of Austin, Texas, was found semi-conscious on the River Trail, in the Arizona national park, at around 7pm on June 29 by other members of the public.

Shortly after the 69-year-old became “unresponsive,” and although both bystanders and paramedics from the National Park Service attempted CPR on him, they were unsuccessful.

According to the NPS, Sims had been attempting to reach Phantom Ranch for an overnight stay via the South Kaibab Trail.

During summer, the area where he was discovered, between the Silver Trail and the Black Trail, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120F in the shade.

A man has died after hiking on the River Trail, near to Phantom Ranch in the Grand Canyon, where exposed areas can reach up to 120F in the shade ( National Park Service )

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time, the parks service said.

Sims’ niece, Jessica Ryan, later posted about the incident on Facebook, and urged others not to “underestimate nature.”

“There are no words for the events that transpired and the emotions we are feeling right now,” she wrote, sharing a picture with her uncle.

“It’s not only what you see in movies. The most beautiful places are unforgiving. Be prepared. Don’t underestimate nature. Hike smart.”

Scott Sims (center right) is pictured with his niece Jessica Ryan, on a Grand Canyon trail, who issued a warning to other hikers following her uncle’s death ( Jessica Ryan/ Facebook )

Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10am and 4pm.

They also advise that anyone hiking in heat should balance food and water intake, drink when thirsty, and get wet to stay cool.

“Whenever you are near water, make sure that you wet (actually soak) yourself down. If you hike while soaking wet you will stay reasonably cool,” the NPS says.

“Be aware that efforts to assist hikers may be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements, and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather.”