A beloved educator was killed in a horrific crash at a Texas McDonald’s when he was run over by a car backing out of a parking spot, police say.

George Stepp, 81, was at the McDonald’s in Lewisville, Texas, around 9.30 a.m. Saturday, according to Fox 4 .

A red Toyota truck was backing out of a parking spot when it accelerated and hit Stepp, who was walking out of the fast-food restaurant, according to the report. Stepp was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating to determine if the truck’s driver had a medical emergency causing them to suddenly accelerate, the report noted.

George Stepp (right) was killed in a freak crash in a McDonald’s parking lot in Texas. He served as superintendent of school in Fairfax, Virginia, 1996-2007 and is seen with one of his successors, Phyllis Pajardo, outside the school’s office ( City of Fairfax Schools )

It’s unclear if any charges have been filed in the case.

Stepp was a longtime educator and served as superintendent of Fairfax School in Virginia, according to Patch . He led the district between 1996-2007 and worked a total of 27 years in Fairfax.

He also served as a teacher and administrator.

Police investigating the McDonald’s crash are looking if the driver had a medical emergency causing them to accelerate and his Stepp ( Google Earth )

Stepp graduated from Morehead State University and then attended the doctoral program in education at Vanderbilt University.

"George Stepp was a big man with a big, big heart and an amazing school superintendent,” Former Fairfax school board member Janie Miller said, according to Patch. “He cared deeply about our school children, teachers, and staff. He was committed to excellence and the best opportunities for ALL our kiddos. He is gone but will not be forgotten."

Current Fairfax schools superintendent Jeff Platenberg was quick to praise Stepp.

“His vision and dedication were instrumental in renovating all our City schools and the successful consolidation of our elementary schools,” Platenberg said. “His legacy of commitment to educational excellence will continue to inspire us and benefit our community for future generations.”