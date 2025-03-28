Severe storms flood streets and prompt water rescues in South Texas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Texas worked to dry out on Friday after severe thunderstorms a day earlier flooded streets, forced the closure of an airport and compelled dozens of water rescues as many drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles on roads and parking lots as some areas were inundated with more than a foot of rain.

“We’re just getting like a bucket of water poured on us and it’s too much for the drainage system,” Alamo Fire Department Chief R.C. Flores told KRGV in Weslaco, Texas. “A lot of these are stranded motorists with no immediate danger, but we do want to make sure we are prioritizing the medical calls first.”

Flores said Alamo’s fire and police departments had responded to more than 50 water rescues on Thursday.

Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said his city was inundated with about 14 inches (36 centimeters) of rain, prompting 30 to 40 water rescues of stranded motorists and residents trapped in their homes by rising floodwaters.

“It’s a historic rainstorm and it’s affecting all the Valley, not just Weslaco. It’s just so much water in a short period of time,” Gonzalez told reporters at a news conference.

Television news footage from flooded communities in South Texas showed multiple waterlogged cars abandoned on streets on Thursday and drivers waiting on sidewalks for the floodwaters to recede.

Between 6 inches (15 centimeters) and 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain fell in parts of South Texas in the past 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Palmview, located west of McAllen, received more than 18 inches (45 centimeters) of rain over the past two days.

In neighboring Cameron County, officials asked Gov. Greg Abbott to declare a disaster for the county after more than 17 inches of rain caused significant flooding.

“The rainfall amounts we received have been record-setting, and not in a good way. All county resources are being utilized right now, and we are assisting in all ways possible,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., the county's top elected official, said in a Facebook post.

Valley International Airport in Harlingen was closed on Friday and all flights were canceled due to area flooding.

“We are working tirelessly to reopen and focused on ensuring safety,” airport officials said in a statement.

More than 3,700 in several counties in South Texas remained without power on Friday afternoon, according to AEP Texas.

A flood warning was still in effect for portions of South Texas, including Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties, through early Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“There’s a break from the rain this morning, which will allow flood waters to gradually recede, but we’ll still need to keep an eye on the development of isolated showers and thunderstorms once again this afternoon,” the National Weather Service said on social media. “Any additional rainfall will be quick to cause flooding issues given the heavy rainfall that has already fallen.”

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school district opened two shelter locations on Thursday night for residents. One shelter had been opened in Weslaco.

More than 20 South Texas school districts and college campuses canceled classes on Friday due to the severe weather and flooding.