Residents outside of Cleveland, Texas, say they are living in fear as threatening, feral dogs roam their city.

Stray dogs infiltrated the county just over two months ago, locals told Click2Houston. With no animal control organization in Liberty County, locals are afraid to go outside.

One woman told the outlet that she was just leaving her house for work Thanksgiving Day, when about eight dogs approached her. “I was attacked and it was completely unprovoked,” she recounted.

Days later, a stream of blood is still visible outside her home. Her neighbor eventually stepped in and came to her aid.

“I feel every bite, I remember every ripping of the dogs heads and and I just thank god that a neighbor came out and got them off of me because I may have been dead,” she said. “The same dogs that have attacked me have attacked Amazon drivers, have attacked Terminix employees on this same street.”

open image in gallery Man tries to protect his dog after feral dog went for the attack as reporters were filming in Liberty County ( KPRC2 / screengrab )

In a separate incident, a man was bitten and bruised by a pack of dogs on Thanksgiving as he was trying to help a delivery driver avoid being attacked by the canines, one woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told the outlet.

The attack on her cousin has made her afraid to step out of her home.

“I don’t have a life, I can’t go out, I’m constantly scared about leaving my house. Coming home at night I have to stay in my car for 35 minutes to an hour to make sure these dogs are not around,” she said.

The issue appears to be so prevalent that Click2Houston’s camera crew captured a feral dog attack while reporting on the story. In the footage, a feral dog can be seen biting the owners’ leashed dogs as the owner tries to knock the stray dog off of his own.

There is no animal control division in the county, but Liberty Sheriff’s Office suggested residents shoot the dogs if they feel threatened, a sheriff’s office captain told the outlet. Sheriff’s deputies often respond to 911 calls about stray dog incidents, but the dog in question is often on the move by the time deputies arrive at the scene, he added.

This problem is amplified by nearby city animal control workers trying to help out, since they are coming from even farther away, adding more time for dogs to flee the scene, the outlet noted.

The Independent has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.