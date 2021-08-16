One dead after party boat carrying 53 people capsizes in Texas

One man is dead and another person was injured after a two-storey party boat capsized in Texas, according to authorities.

The boat is believed to have tipped over during a storm at 8.12pm on Lake Conroe in the town of Conroe, 40 miles from Houston. Fifty-three passengers were on board, along with crew.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene, where many of the boat’s passenger’s ended up in the diesel-contaminated water.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough published a statement on Facebook outlining the incident.

“Rescue crews were able to get everyone out of the water. Out of 53 passengers and crew 2 were transported to the hospital. One in critical condition and one stable,” he wrote in the statement about the incident on 14 August.

The man said to be in critical condition died, and was later identified as 80-year-old Karl Katzenberger. He was pronounced dead by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Another individual was taken to hospital in stable condition. The cause for the capsizing is not known, but authorities said weather was likely a factor.

“While weather is thought to be the cause of the capsizing, the exact cause has not been determined and the entire incident is under investigation,” Judge Keough wrote.

The remaining passengers were sprayed down by rescuers due to coming into direct contact with diesel before they were allowed to leave the scene.

According to reporting by CNN, the boat is named the Lake Conroe Queen. It was built in 1986 and has travelled as far as Louisiana on party cruises.