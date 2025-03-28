Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Texas pastor thinks a county superintendent candidate should “repent” over her “immoral” lifestyle, despite admitting she is perfectly qualified for the job.

Central Baptist Church Pastor Doug Harris made the controversial comments during a Sunday sermon on March 16 in Harris County.

According to Houston Public Media, Dr Tiffany Regan has been named as the only candidate for the superintendent position at Deer Park Independent School District, in the Houston metropolitan area.

Despite her 30 years of experience with the district, most recently as an assistant superintendent, Harris said Regan “lives a lifestyle that is ungodly and immoral.”

“Truth be told, she has a lot of great experience and she is well-educated. The difficulty is in her morality,” he said, adding she would be a “phenomenal superintendent” if she repents. Harris didn’t offer examples of what he considered “immoral” and what exactly Regan should repent for.

A Change.org petition calling on the pastor to apologize states he targeted her based on her sexual orientation. The petition has over 1,800 signatures.

The board nominated Regan on March 14, but she can’t assume the position until the end of a public comment period, which expires on April 4.

Jason Cable, Deer Park ISD school board president, told the outlet the board’s decision to name Regan the lone finalist was based on her proven leadership, experience in education and dedication to student success.

"I recognize that there are differing perspectives within our community, and the engagement and passion of those invested in our schools is appreciated. However, the Board will remain steadfast in our commitment to making decisions rooted in qualifications, integrity, and what is best for our students and district,” Cable said.