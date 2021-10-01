Two die after midair crash between plane and helicopter

A helicopter and a small plane collided midair over suburban Phoenix, killing the two aboard the copter, officials say.

Police and firefighters responded to the crash which occurred in the skies above Chandler, in south west Phoenix, on Friday morning.

According to the Chandler Fire Department, the fixed-wing plane was able to land safely, but the helicopter crashed and caught fire.

Police are asking that motorists avoid the area.

#TrafficAlert Avoid the area of Mcqueen/Queen Creek due to a plane crash. Traffic is diverted in several directions. pic.twitter.com/MiMLJbPi2Q — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) October 1, 2021

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the crash.

Anyone with video of the incident is asked to contact Chandler police at 480-782-4130.

The fixed wing single-engine Piper involved in the crash is registered to Flight Operations Academy in Chandler.