‘It didn’t take much’: Two young brothers drown after parents looked away for a moment while children played in a river
The deaths of two young boys from Texas have been ruled an accidental drowning by the Johnson County Medical Examiner
A Texas family is mourning the devastating loss of two young brothers who drowned in the Brazos River at Hamm Creek Park in Rio Vista.
On Tuesday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call shortly after 6 p.m., reporting a possible drowning after Bowyn Miller, 7, and Banx McAmis, 4, suddenly went missing while playing in the river.
Deputies and first responders from multiple agencies launched a search and rescue operation and recovered the bodies of both boys, who were pronounced dead at the scene around 8:30 p.m.
“The parents were with them, and unfortunately, it’s one of those situations where they looked away for a minute and it didn’t take much,” Lt. Keven George told WFAA.
“We want to save lives, and this is one of those times we weren’t able to,” he added.
The Johnson County Medical Examiner listed the boy's deaths as accidental drownings, online records show.
“The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office urges all residents and visitors to use extreme caution when near water bodies, and to always supervise children closely, wear life jackets, and stay alert to environmental conditions,” a department spokesperson told the local outlet.
The boys’ aunt, Emery Jarrel, remembered them as “the light of everyone's life” in a GoFundMe created to help with funeral and memorial expenses.
“We are absolutely heartbroken. Bowyn was in second grade at Plum Creek Elementary School. He loved karate, playing outside with his brother and sister, and video games,” Jarrel wrote.
“Banx was the most energetic little boy you've ever met. He loved his Ninja Turtles and playing outside, rain or shine,” she added.
Conseling has been offered to students at Plum Creek Elementary, where Bowyn was a student, while officials have re-emphaized the potential dangers of water bodies.
"The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office urges all residents and visitors to use extreme caution when near water bodies, and to always supervise children closely, wear life jackets, and stay alert to environmental conditions," the department said in a statement.
At the time of publication, the GoFundMe has raised over $18,500 toward its $30,000 goal.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments