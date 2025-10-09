Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Texas family is mourning the devastating loss of two young brothers who drowned in the Brazos River at Hamm Creek Park in Rio Vista.

On Tuesday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call shortly after 6 p.m., reporting a possible drowning after Bowyn Miller, 7, and Banx McAmis, 4, suddenly went missing while playing in the river.

Deputies and first responders from multiple agencies launched a search and rescue operation and recovered the bodies of both boys, who were pronounced dead at the scene around 8:30 p.m.

“The parents were with them, and unfortunately, it’s one of those situations where they looked away for a minute and it didn’t take much,” Lt. Keven George told WFAA.

“We want to save lives, and this is one of those times we weren’t able to,” he added.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner listed the boy's deaths as accidental drownings, online records show.

Bowyn Miller, 7, and Banx McAmis, 4, were called the “light of everyone’s life” in a tribute written by their aunt. ( GoFundMe )

“The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office urges all residents and visitors to use extreme caution when near water bodies, and to always supervise children closely, wear life jackets, and stay alert to environmental conditions,” a department spokesperson told the local outlet.

The boys’ aunt, Emery Jarrel, remembered them as “the light of everyone's life” in a GoFundMe created to help with funeral and memorial expenses.

“We are absolutely heartbroken. Bowyn was in second grade at Plum Creek Elementary School. He loved karate, playing outside with his brother and sister, and video games,” Jarrel wrote.

“Banx was the most energetic little boy you've ever met. He loved his Ninja Turtles and playing outside, rain or shine,” she added.

Conseling has been offered to students at Plum Creek Elementary, where Bowyn was a student, while officials have re-emphaized the potential dangers of water bodies.

At the time of publication, the GoFundMe has raised over $18,500 toward its $30,000 goal.