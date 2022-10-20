Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Texas school administrator caught throwing student against wall: ‘My mind just kind of went blank’

The school official no longer works at that campus, but does still work for the organisation

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 20 October 2022 19:35
Comments
Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall

A concerned mother released surveillance video she obtained from a Texas school showing a teacher throwing her child against a wall after an altercation.

The incident occurred on 29 April at the GOALS Learning Centre in Round Rock, Texas, which is a school for students who suffer from emotional disturbances.

Tatiana Alfano, the child’s mother, told Fox 7 Austin, that the school called her and informed her that her son had fallen and hit his head after yelling at his teachers.

However, her son, 17-year-old Quintin Proctor, told his mother that a school administrator actually threw him into a wall. She requested surveillance video from the school and discovered her son’s version of events was accurate.

The footage shows Quintin in a hallway with two female teachers, with whom he got into a verbal fight. They took him into a "cool down room" where they were joined by a male administrator.

Recommended

When the two teachers turned to leave, and Quintin tried to follow the women, the administrator was seen grabbing the student and throwing him into a corridor. Quintin hit the ground and slid into a wall.

Quintin lept back to his feet and reeled back several times as though he was going to throw a punch, prompting the female teachers to rush into the corridor to calm Quintin down and separate him from the administrator.

"When I hit the wall, I didn’t really know what to think, like my mind just kind of went blank," Quintin told Fox 7 Austin.

A spokesperson for the school told Fox News that the administrator is no longer on the campus of the school.

"The incident was fully investigated by the district and reported to all appropriate state agencies," the spokesperson said. "The staff member is currently employed by the district but is no longer on a campus. He is assigned to special projects at Central Administration."

The mother said she wanted to share the video because she had heard similar stories from other parents whose children attend the school.

"What happened with Quintin isn’t all that unique or special or rare. It’s just that we happen to have footage of it because these things are generally happening behind closed doors, so now it’s grown, it’s bigger," Ms Alfano told Fox 7 Austin. "We need to do right by all the children. This shouldn’t be happening."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in