A Texas school district has pulled every single book that has been complained about in the last year from its library shelves – including the bible.

The Keller Independent School District has directed teachers and librarians to remove 41 books previously challenged by parents and community members so that they can be reviewed, in some cases for a second time.

The list includes books such as a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s diary, The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison and I am Jazz by Jazz Jennings.

Many of the titles on the list involve gay or transgender characters or feature violence or themes of violence, according to NBCDFW.

“Right now, Keller ISD’s administration is asking our campus staff and librarians to review books that were challenged last year to determine if they meet the requirements of the new policy,” the school district said in a statement.

“All of the books included in Tuesday’s email have been included on Keller ISD’s Book Challenge list over the past year. Books that meet the new guidelines will be returned to the libraries as soon as it is confirmed they comply with the new policy.”

Last year Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Education Agency to prevent “pornography in schools” and to investigate school districts where complaints had been filed.

The TEA then opened an investigation into school districts such as Keller ISD, following reports filed by lawmakers, parents, and others over certain books being carried in school libraries.

Parents, employees, and district residents are allowed to file objections to books or instructional materials, says the school district. A committee then reviews the material to determine if it can remain in schools.

The school district says that it has no timeline for finishing the re-review process.