Basketball superstar LeBron James has reacted passionately to the Texas shooting that saw a teenage gunman massacre 14 students and a teacher at an elementary school.

Officials say that suspect Salvador Rojas, 18, is also dead aftert being killed by officers responding to the scene of the violence in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

“My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously “AT SCHOOL” where it’s suppose to be the safest!” tweeted the Los Angeles Lakers player.

The LeBron James Family Foundation helped open the “I Promise School”, a public elementary school in his home town of Akron, Ohion, in 2018.

Officials say that the gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which is 85 miles west of San Antionio, with a handgun and possibly a rifle before opening fire.

Authorities have not revealed any motivation behind the shootings, but say the suspect was acting alone.

”He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” said Texas governor Greg Abbott.

It is the deadliest school shooting ever in Texas, where a gunman killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School in Houston four years ago.

The country’s latest mass shooting comes just over a week after 10 people, all of whom were Black, were shot and killed in Buffalo in what officials have called a racist attack.