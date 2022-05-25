Texas shooting: Two elementary-age cousins among the victims killed

Two of the children who were brutally shot and killed during a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas were cousins, local news reports confirmed.

Family members of third grader Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, confirmed the death of their daughter, hours after they’d issued an appeal to report her missing.

Annabell, her family confirmed to Houston’s KHOU, was in the same fourth grade classroom as her cousin on Tuesday when a teenage gunman barricaded dozens of students and two teachers inside the Uvalde elementary school before opening fire on the unprotected group.

The parents of Annabell confirmed to the news station that their 10-year-old’s cousin was also killed in the massacre, but they didn’t identify the child since it had not been released publicly.

Her parents reported her missing and had been frantically searching for her late into Tuesday night, with her father recruiting the expertise of local law enforcement by providing a photo to the Texas Rangers hoping at the time that circulating the picture of his daughter would perhaps help bring her home safely.

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, was in third grade at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Family handout)

Parents with children who attended the school were still anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones throughout the day and stretching into the evening, with many describing waiting to give DNA samples to investigators after the attack.

Families gathered at a nearby civic centre late into Tuesday night to await news of their children who attended the Robb Elementary School, some two miles away, CNN reported. Some families waited for 12 hours at the centre for updates on the shooting.

Parents broke into tears as they learnt of their children’s fate with one man heard sobbing as he walked away from the centre saying into his phone “she’s gone”.