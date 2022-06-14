Armed man shot dead after opening fire on Dallas children’s day camp

Gunman tried to enter a classroom but found the door locked

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Tuesday 14 June 2022 04:58
<p>A top view of the fieldhouse in Duncanville, Dallas, where an armed man was shot dead</p>

An armed man was gunned down by police after he fired shots inside a sports centre in Duncanville, Dallas, where nearly 250 children were attending summer camp on Monday.

No children, staff or officers were hurt in the shooting that took place at about 8.45am local time, police said.

The man entered the lobby of the sports centre with a handgun and fired a shot during a discussion with a staff member, Duncanville assistant police chief Matthew Stogner said. The gunman then proceeded to try and enter a classroom where children aged 4 to 14 were inside, but the door was locked.

He fired one shot into the classroom door and went to the gym, which also had children inside, the police said.

Armed officers then arrived at the camp and identified the gunman, who was in the gym, and exchanged gunfire. He was shot by the police and later taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

All the children were moved out of the sports centre to a nearby recreation centre for reunification with their parents.

Authorities said they arrived within two minutes of being informed.

