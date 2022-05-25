Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz, and other Texas authorities will hold press conference on Uvalde shooting this afternoon
A presser at 1:30pm EST will give ‘an update on the state’s coordinated response on the Robb Elementary School shooting,’ Mr Abbott’s office says
Governor Greg Abbott and other Texas authorities will hold a press conference this afternoon on the school shooting in Uvalde, Mr Abbott’s office has announced.
The presser is scheduled for 12:30pm Texas time, or 1:30pm EST. The subject, the governor’s office says, will be “an update on the state’s coordinated response on the Robb Elementary School shooting.”
Mr Abbott will be joined by Senator Ted Cruz, Senator John Cornyn, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and several police and education officials.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies