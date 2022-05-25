Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz, and other Texas authorities will hold press conference on Uvalde shooting this afternoon

A presser at 1:30pm EST will give ‘an update on the state’s coordinated response on the Robb Elementary School shooting,’ Mr Abbott’s office says

Nathan Place
New York
Wednesday 25 May 2022 17:37
Comments
<p>Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to give a press conference on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas</p>

Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to give a press conference on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

(AP)

Governor Greg Abbott and other Texas authorities will hold a press conference this afternoon on the school shooting in Uvalde, Mr Abbott’s office has announced.

The presser is scheduled for 12:30pm Texas time, or 1:30pm EST. The subject, the governor’s office says, will be “an update on the state’s coordinated response on the Robb Elementary School shooting.”

Mr Abbott will be joined by Senator Ted Cruz, Senator John Cornyn, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and several police and education officials.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in