Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teenagers are accused of boosting $1 million from a Texas Walmart

The police have not said whether the theft involved money, merchandise or both

Isaac Lozano
Monday 29 July 2024 20:31
Comments
Close
Copper theft surge in Phoenix area has some on alert

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A Texas duo has been arrested in connection to a $1 million theft from a Texas Walmart.

The suspects of the large-scale theft operation – Ryan Munoz and Carmelo Amigleo, both 18 years old, of San Angelo – were arrested Sunday without incident. The two are being accused of stealing over $1 million worth from a Walmart over the course of a year, according to the San Angelo Police Department.

The police have not said whether the theft involved money, merchandise, or both. In a press conference released Monday, SAPD Chief Travis Griffith said the $1 million was stolen by “employees” but did not confirm whether the two suspects were Walmart employees.

Teens Ryan Munoz and Carmelo Amigleo were arrested after stealing over $1 million from a West Texas Walmart, police said
Teens Ryan Munoz and Carmelo Amigleo were arrested after stealing over $1 million from a West Texas Walmart, police said (Tom Green County Jail via FOX West Texas )

An investigation began July 24 after police were tipped off that a large-scale theft had been ongoing at the San Angelo Walmart. On July 28, detectives found evidence at nearby homes and sent search warrants for the two men, who were arrested shortly thereafter.

In a press conference released Monday, Griffith encouraged local citizens to provide anonymous information related to the case, which remains ongoing.

“The safety and well-being of our community remain a top priority, and the SAPD will continue to pursue any additional leads in this case,” the SAPD wrote in a press release.

Munoz and Amigleo have a bond set for $350,000 and both remain in jail.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in