Marine sued after Texas woman claims he spiked her drink with abortion drugs, killing unborn child

A Marine has been sued after a Texas woman claims he spiked her drink with abortion drugs, killing their unborn child.

In a wrongful death lawsuit filed in federal court Monday, Liana Davis accused Christopher Cooprider, an Arizona Marine stationed in Corpus Christie, of “tricking” her into drinking hot chocolate laced with abortion drugs he’s accused of purchasing from Aid Access, an online service that ships abortion pills.

Davis shared multiple text messages which the lawsuit claims were between her and Cooprider regarding her pregnancy.

Even before Davis took a pregnancy test, Cooprider allegedly said, “I would like to get rid of it,” according to a message exchange from January 31.

When Cooprider learned Davis tested positive for pregnancy on February 4, he said, “Get rid of it,” the texts show, according to the lawsuit.

open image in gallery A Marine has been sued after a Texas woman claims he spiked her drink with abortion drugs, killing their unborn child ( Natalie Behring/Getty Images )

The two would go back and forth for months with Cooprider insisting Davis get an abortion and Davis adamant she was keeping her unborn daughter, according to the text messages in the lawsuit.

He’s accused of threatening to testify against Davis in her ongoing divorce proceeding from her abusive husband, in which she was fighting for custody of her three children, writing, “Wonder if i could help him in his legal proceedings with his crazy ex,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit claims Cooprider bought abortion pills from Aid Access, despite her “explicit instructions” not to do so.

Cooprider “repeatedly brought the drugs to Davis’s house when he came to visit,” according to the lawsuit. “All of this disturbed Ms. Davis, who disliked having Cooprider’s abortion pills in her home.”

On April 2, Coopridger is accused of suggesting he and Davis have a “trust building night,” telling Davis, “I could make us some warm relaxing tea,” according to the text messages in the lawsuit.

Davis agreed and said Coopridger came to her house on the night of April 5, where he made them hot chocolate he brought from his apartment, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Davis started “hemorrhaging and cramping” within 30 minutes of drinking the hot chocolate.

Cooprider said he would pick up Davis’ disabled mother and drive her to Davis’ house so she could stay with Davis’ children, who were sleeping upstairs, while they went to the emergency room, the lawsuit claims.

open image in gallery The lawsuit claims the Marine bought abortion pills (not pictured) from Aid Access, despite the woman's 'explicit instructions' not to do so ( Natalie Behring/Getty Images )

After Cooprider left Davis’ house, he stopped answering his phone, so Davis “hobbled to a neighbor’s house and banged on her door to ask for a ride to the emergency room,” according to the lawsuit.

The neighbor agreed to give Davis a ride to the emergency room but it was too late for her pregnancy, she claims.

“Baby Joy died at eight weeks LMP [Last Menstrual Period], murdered by her own father,” the lawsuit claims.

The Independent has reached out to Aid Access and made attempts to contact Coopridger for comment.

The lawsuit alleges Davis found the box of abortion pills Coopridger had purchased from Aid Access with the mifepristone pill missing.

Davis has sued Cooprider, Aid Access and Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, who founded Aid Access, for an undisclosed amount of damages.