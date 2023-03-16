Child in critical condition after falling branch injures seven at Texas zoo

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A child was left in critical condition and six others were injured when a branch fell on a group of people at the San Antonio Zoo in Texas.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at about 12pm, according to Fox 29.

“We hear what sound sounded like fireworks, a crackling noise,” Chris Ryan told the local TV station. “I turn around and realize that the branch was falling down – and that crackling noise was the breaking of wood!”

Zoo staff treated several people before they were taken to hospital and ahead of the arrival of the emergency services, including police and firefighters.

“It was a freak accident. It was so scary,” Brandy Lorraine told Fox 29. “I saw a woman running for help with blood on her hands. I heard people screaming. I just hope everyone is okay. Thinking about it now is even scarier because any little detour could have put us in that spot.”

The president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo, Tim Murrow, tweeted on Thursday that “we are working with our internal and external teams to investigate the cause of the breakage to prevent this unusual event from happening again”.

“A large tree branch unexpectedly broke and fell at San Antonio Zoo, injuring several guests,” he said in a statement. “Zoo first responders and local emergency crews were on site within minutes to treat those who were injured.”

Seven zoo visitors were injured in Texas after a branch fell (Screenshot / Fox 29 San Antonio)

“The safety of our guests, staff, and animals is always our highest priority,” he added. “Our gratitude is with the guests, staff, and first responders who assisted during this incident, and our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to those injured and their families, as well as those who witnessed this accident.”

Zoo marketing Vice President Hope Ruth told MYSA that the zoo remains open but the area of the incident has been closed off.

“I went into help and joined a group of people that were assisting this lady get up and get from underneath the branch and get on her feet. As we’re doing that, she was yelling about her baby,” Mr Ryan added. “It was very chaotic. A lot a lot of screaming. There are people crying. There are a lot of people in pain.”