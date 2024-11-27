Thanksgiving weather forecast: Travelers out in force as they face snow and rain across U.S.

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday could get a little dicey this year, with winter weather forecast to impact a wide swath of the U.S. during the next few days.

A record 80 million Americans are expected to hit the roads and and another 30 million in the skies over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, between today and and Monday, according to AAA.

They may have to contend with snow in the Midwest, thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast, more precipitation pounding an already-saturated West Coast and the possibility of “messy Thanksgiving travel” in the eastern U.S.

open image in gallery Snow and rain are set to impact larger portions of the U.S. this week as people begin to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday ( AP )

This unsettled weather is forecast before temperatures are projected to plummet during the last week of November and the first days of December.

Here’s a look at the holiday week weather forecast:

Today

open image in gallery Snow piles up on a statue during a storm last weekend in Mammoth Lakes, California. The state will see dry conditions after days of unsettled weather ( (Cody Mathison/Mammoth Mountain via AP) )

While snow is expected to end over the Rockies this morning, the low pressure system responsible for the snowfall will intensify and move through the Midwest and into the Northeast through Thanksgiving.

“One tricky travel area will be in and around the Denver area as snow spreads across the area on Wednesday, where 1-3 inches of snow is expected to fall,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Emma Belscher.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also expected across the Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley, and Tennessee Valley through the afternoon. The rain will move east through Thursday, as well.

open image in gallery Motorists slowly navigate the southbound lanes of Pena Boulevard to leave Denver International Airport on Tuesday. Snow is expected to end over the Rockies this morning ( (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) )

Temperatures from the Southern Plains into the Gulf Coast will be above average, and the West Coast was forecast to see dry conditions after days of wet weather.

Today will be the last day of above average temperatures throughout the South.

“Elsewhere, snow showers across the Upper Great Lakes may yield anywhere from 4-8 inches over the northern coastline of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan as well as northern parts of the Lower Peninsula,” the National Weather Service said.

Thursday

The weather will turn on Thursday, bringing some potentially severe thunderstorms across the Southeast and a “significant arctic outbreak” in the northern Plains.

Rain could cause ponding on roadways and lightning delays are possible at airports in cities from Houston to Atlanta, AccuWeather forecasters stated.

“Thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday across the South can spell trouble for any last-minute travelers as they can be accompanied by flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and even isolated tornadoes,” warned Belscher.

open image in gallery Travelers rush to their gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday in Georgia. Millions of people are expected to travel during the holiday through airports ( (AP Photo/Olivia Bowdoin) )

To the north, the mid-Atlantic will have rain and snow in some areas. The western Great Lakes will continue to see snow showers, with dangerous wind chill temperatures and heavy lake effect snow likely downwind of the region.

In the eastern U.S., FOX Weather said a Thanksgiving Day storm would cause last-minute travel troubles that “will likely last until Black Friday and the start of the weekend.”

Rain is forecast in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, D.C..

All of this comes as the National Weather Service alerted Americans about a “significant arctic outbreak” that would arrive in the northern Rockies and Plains on Thanksgiving into Friday.

open image in gallery On Thanksgiving, the mid-Atlantic and the Great Lakes regions will see rain and snow ( AP )

A record number of people will be traveling, AAA predicted. The group projects that a record 71.7 million will head out by car, 5.84 million will fly domestically, and close to 2.3 million are expected to travel by modes of transportation, including buses, cruises and trains.

The most weather-delayed airports during the holidays are San Francisco International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport, according to AccuWeather.

Friday

Travelers should expect significant delays, with major airports likely to see cancellations and delays in the early morning.

Chilly air over the Great Lakes will bring lake-effect snow.

open image in gallery Travelers walk through the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday in Maryland. Post-holiday travel will continue to be tricky with weather systems across the nation on Friday ( (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) )

“Post-holiday travelers near the Great Lakes will not be in the clear as lake-effect snow will continue into the weekend,” Belscher said.

“A swath of light to moderate snowfall is likely to develop across portions of the interior Northeast, with the Northern Appalachians forecast to receive 4-8 inches of snow by Friday morning,” the National Weather Service noted.

The arctic outbreak will move south and east through the Plains and Midwest this weekend.

“Dangerous wind chill temperatures are expected with a significant long duration lake effect snow event possible downwind of the Great Lakes,” the National Weather Service said.

The National Retail Foundation also expects a record number of in-store and online shoppers from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. This year should see 183.4 million, up from 182 million last year.