Watch live: Thanksgiving travel gets underway as passengers head to airports

Watch live from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) as Thanksgiving travel gets underway on Tuesday, 21 November.

Passengers are heading to catch flights in time for the holiday amid the threat of a storm over the central and eastern US which could disrupt plans.

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, and snow are expected to move northeast just in time for the holiday.

On Tuesday, freezing rain is possible in the northeast, and thunderstorms are forming throughout the Midwest - both may contribute to delays and disruptions.

However, Thanksgiving day is expected to be relatively dry but chilly for most parts of the US.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said: "High temperatures in the Central and Southern Plains will average 10 to 20 degrees below the norm. Meanwhile in the Northwest, temperatures will be mild for the most part as high pressure builds across the region."