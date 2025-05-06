Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pioneering Nebraska business owner fears her livelihood is at risk due to proposed legislation threatening to outlaw the very products that built her success.

Andrea Watkins, founder and co-owner of Kind Life Dispensary, has spent the last seven years cultivating a thriving business selling cannabinoid products, ranging from gummies and tinctures to ointments and even canned beverages.

With three locations in Lincoln and eight employees, Watkins has witnessed firsthand the positive impact these products have had on her customers, who use them to address various ailments, from chronic pain to anxiety and PTSD.

However, a bill currently under consideration in the Nebraska Legislature could drastically alter the landscape of the hemp-derived cannabinoid market in the state.

The proposed legislation seeks to criminalize the sale and possession of numerous products containing hemp-based tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound found in marijuana.

The bill sets a strict limit, outlawing any product containing more than 0.3 per cent THC by weight or exceeding a total of 10 milligrams per package.

open image in gallery Andrea Watkins, left, and Dr. Andrea Holmes, right, co-owners of Kind Life Dispensary that sells an array of products containing hemp-based THC in their shop in Lincoln, Nebraska. ( The Associated Press )

This poses a significant threat to businesses like Kind Life Dispensary, where many products would fall outside these parameters. Watkins, who has built her business from the ground up, now faces the daunting prospect of losing everything if the bill passes.

“If that bill becomes law? We would have to close,” Watkins said recently at her flagship store that looks like a cross between a pharmacy and a spa.

She suspects many of the more than 300 businesses across the state offering similar products since hemp was legalized under the 2018 federal farm bill could face the same fate. That farm bill created a legal loophole that allows manufacturers to synthesize THC from hemp plants and sell it in products where marijuana isn't legal to sell.

As the bill is currently written, it would even ban topical products like THC-containing lotions and creams intended to dull joint and muscle pains, leading opponents to accuse the bill's sponsors of making criminals of grandparents seeking a treatment for arthritis.

“What happens to all the grannies who have some kind of CBD with delta-8 in the back of their medicine cabinet?” Omaha Sen. Wendy DeBoer asked during recent debate on the Nebraska bill, adding that the bill would “make felons of all the grannies” using products with hemp-based THC for aching joints.

The Nebraska bill includes a grace period through the end of 2025 to allow people who have such products to dispose of them.

The debate over cannabinoid products

open image in gallery A selection of beverages containing hemp-based THC is on display at Kind Life Dispensary in Lincoln, Nebraska ( The Associated Press )

Republican lawmakers behind Nebraska's bill say it's needed to protect people — especially children — from dangerous products that use synthetic cannabinoids “masquerading as hemp” and are infused into food and drink with candy and fruit flavors. Several lawmakers relayed accounts of children and others suffering ill effects and even hospitalization after consuming products containing synthesized THC.

But those amount to scare tactics that mischaracterize the benefits of the products, said Dr. Andrea Holmes, an expert in organic chemistry with an emphasis in cannabis. Holmes is a co-owner of Kind Life Dispensaries and has traveled the country promoting regulated cannabis and cannabinoid products.

“What they leave out in these cases they talk about is that the person has also taken some other substance or has some underlying problem that leads to their condition,” Holmes said. “Our products aren't dangerous.”

Opponents of the bill say it is part of a yearslong effort by state Republicans — including Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers — to criminalize hemp products and thwart growing efforts to legalize marijuana both in Nebraska and across the country. Dozens of states have legalized marijuana for medical or recreational use. In November, voters in Nebraska overwhelmingly approved medical marijuana use.

“We need to look at that fact. Most people want these types of products,” Holmes said.

A proposal for regulation in place of a ban

So far, Nebraska lawmakers have rejected efforts by Omaha state Sen. John Cavanaugh, a Democrat, to supplant the ban bill with a measure that would require strict regulation of hemp-based consumables, as several other states have done. The Nebraska Hemp Industries Association supports Cavanaugh's effort to regulate the industry.

Cavanaugh and supporters of his measure say banning hemp products at a time when the state is suffering dramatic revenue shortfalls would just hit state coffers harder.

Hemp-derived cannabinoid businesses employ more than 1,600 people in Nebraska and provide a tax revenue potential of nearly $8 million to the state, Cavanaugh said, citing figures from the 2023 U.S. National Cannabinoid Report.

Nebraska attorney general homes in on cannabinoid product sellers

Despite the decriminalization of hemp and voters' approval of some marijuana use, Hilgers has been crisscrossing the state targeting businesses that sell hemp-based cannabinoid products. Many shops have received cease-and-desist letters. Some have been subject to raids by law enforcement. Hilgers insists he's protecting the public from dangerous products and unscrupulous dealers trading in plain sight.

“With our new complaints, we are ramping up our efforts to clean up Nebraska,” Hilgers said in September, when he sued four businesses in Norfolk selling hemp-based consumables. “These stores are misleading Nebraskans. Not one of the products we tested were accurately labeled, and many contained controlled substances.”

Nebraska is far from alone in the push to restrict access to consumable hemp and other THC products. It joins a slew of other states where similar efforts to regulate, criminalize or ban such products, including Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

But Democratic-led states also have led efforts to restrict hemp-derived products. In California, where recreational marijuana use is legal and heavily regulated and taxed, regulators issued a ban last year on food and beverage products with hemp-derived THC, citing health concerns.