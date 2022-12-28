Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Theophilus London, a rapper who has worked with the likes of Kanye West, Ariel Pink and Tame Impala, has been reported missing by his friends and family who say they cannot be sure anyone has spoken to him since the summer.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Independent that a missing person report had been taken by detectives this week.

Social media accounts of the 35-year-old rapper, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, were last active in July.

“I can confirm that we have taken a report about him today,” said spokesperson Annie Moran. As of Wednesday, London was not yet listed on the LAPD's online missing persons database by Wednesday.

A statement released by his agents, the Secretly Group, said: “Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles.”

Theophilus London’s father has made an appeal to his son to get in touch (Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire)

It added: “On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public's help with any information as to London's whereabouts.”

The statement included a message from the musician’s father, Lary Moses London.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you,” it said.

“Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

Variety, which was the first to report that musician was missing, said he had released three studio albums since 2011, and worked with West, Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Ellie Goulding, Big Boi and others.

He was Grammy-nominated for best rap song and rap performance for West’s 2015 single “All Day,” which he featured on with Paul McCartney and Allan Kingdom. His most recent album, “Bebey,” released in January 2020.

His family said London is 35 years old, Black, 6'2“, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes, and urged anyone with information to contact the police.