Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

California high school bans pro-police ‘thin blue line’ flag from football games

The flag had been “co-opted by intolerant individuals with an agenda to divide and exclude”, a school district superintendent said

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 09 October 2022 20:44
Comments
Nine Police officers arrest black teenager in California

A school district in California has banned a high school football team from taking to the field with a “thin blue line” flag after backlash.

The use of the pro-police flag in a pre-game ceremony at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita had made some feel “uncomfortable and unwelcome”, said district superintendent Mike Kuhlman per KTLA.

Players for the high school’s Centurions football team had carried the flag onto the field with them to show their support for law enforcement, the outlet reported.

The team’s use of the flag sparked a social media firestorm, prompting discussions between the William S. Hart Union High School District, the high school principal and team coach.

“While many embrace the symbol as simply a celebration of law enforcement, others have shared their feeling that the symbol has sometimes been co-opted by intolerant individuals with an agenda to divide and exclude,” Mr Kuhlman said in a letter to schools, according to KTLA.

Recommended

Lexi Hawk, the mother of a student who used to carry the flag, said the players and parents had been unaware of the controversy brewing on social media.

“Saying that we’re disrespecting other people is ridiculous,” she told KTLA. “Nobody discussed it. It was not a roundtable discussion, therefore without a discussion, there is no democracy.”

A man carries a ‘thin blue line’ flag at a Blue Lives Matter rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020

(Associated Press)

Ms Hawk said some had incorrectly linked the use of the flag to a mass shooting that occurred at the school in 2019.

Despite the ban, several fans waved thin blue line flags at Saugus’s football match on Friday night.

Recommended

The “thin blue line” flag became a potent pro-law enforcement symbol during Blue Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020.

It was criticised as a “symbol of white supremacy”, and akin to a “Confederate flag” by Black Lives Matter Los Angeles co-founder Melina Abdullah in comments to Politico in 2020.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in