Billionaire New York financier found dead in Manhattan office

American financier Thomas Lee, a pioneer in private equity, has died at the age of 78, his family has confirmed.

“The family is extremely saddened by Tom’s death,” family friend and spokesperson, Michael Sitrick said in a statement. “While the world knew him as one of the pioneers in the private equity business and a successful businessman, we knew him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, sibling, friend and philanthropist who always put others’ needs before his own. Our hearts are broken. We ask that our privacy be respected and that we be allowed to grieve.”

The NYPD told the BBC that an unidentified 78-year-old man had been found dead at 767 Fifth Avenue – the address listed for Thomas H Lee Capital LLC. A police spokesperson said the cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

Police added that they responded to a 911 call just after 11am on Thursday at the Fifth Avenue office.

“Upon arrival EMS responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene,” the authorities said, according to the BBC.

When he died, Mr Lee was estimated to be worth $2bn, according to Forbes.

He pioneered the use of the leveraged buyout – when one company acquires another using large amounts of borrowed money – and became known for buying beverage firm Snapple in 1992 and selling it to Quaker Oats two years later for $1.7bn, which was 32 times the amount that he purchased the company for.

More follows...