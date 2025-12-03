Emergency crews respond after F-16 fighter jet crashes in California desert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Thunderbird pilot safely ejected from an F-16 fighter jet moments before it crashed into the California desert and sent emergency crews rushing to the scene.

The pilot, the sole occupant of the F-16C Fighting Falcon of the 10:45 a.m. Wednesday crash, had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, according to a news release from the 57th Wing Public Affairs Office, as well as a San Bernardino County Fire Department spokesperson. The fire department said it is assisting China Lake emergency resources with fire suppression stemming from a downed aircraft in the dry lake bed near Trona.

The crash happened in San Bernardino County, near the community of Trona, California.

The public is requested to avoid the immediate area, but officials said there was no threat to the community after the crash.

The cause of the ejection and crash are under investigation.

The F-16C Fighting Falcon pilot involved in Wednesday’s California crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital (file photo). ( Getty Images )

Jarod M. Hamilton, the Director of Photography for Callsign Magazine, a publication that focuses on military aviation, shared a photo of the alleged crash on X.

“I'm onsite at the Thunderbird crash,” he wrote at 2:45 p.m. “Will update with more info later. There was an ejection and the pilot is being transported to the hospital right now.”

The cost of an F-16C ranges from about $20 million for older models to roughly $349 million per jet for new Block 70/72 variants, including support, training and upgrades, according to a 2023 Simple Flying article.

F-16 jets are operated by the U.S. and many allied air forces. U.S. pilots must meet strict standards, complete rigorous pilot training, and excel in the training program to qualify to fly one. There are age limits, physical standards such as weight, height, and vision, and no history of asthma or allergies after age 12.

Candidates also need a bachelor’s degree and must pass the Air Force Officer Qualifying Test. They are then selected by a board to enter the Undergraduate Pilot Training program.

During the training, participants are evaluated on their performance, and those aiming for fighter aircraft must rank at or near the top of their class to be assigned to the fighter or bomber track.

Upon completing training, pilots are assigned to a specific aircraft, which could include the F-16, depending on their performance and the Air Force’s needs.

The 57th Wing Public Affairs Office said additional details on Wednesday’s crash will be released as they become available.