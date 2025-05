Ticketmaster promises to display extra fees more clearly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ticketmaster has pledged to display all-in ticket pricing upfront as a new federal rule cracking down on hidden fees comes into effect.

The Biden administration's ban on so-called "junk fees" began Monday, targeting industries like ticketing, hospitality, and vacation rentals.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the rule in December, requiring businesses to disclose processing, cleaning, and other supplementary charges upfront.

Ticketmaster, frequently criticized for its opaque pricing practices, confirmed it would comply with the new regulation and expressed agreement with the FTC’s action.

“Ticketmaster has long advocated for all-in pricing to become the nationwide standard so fans can easily compare prices across all ticketing sites,” Ticketmaster Chief Operating Officer Michael Wichser said in a statement.

open image in gallery The move was implemented by the Biden administration ( AP )

Ticketmaster said it will also tell customers where they are in line when they log in to buy tickets to an event. It will also give real-time updates to customers whose wait times exceed 30 minutes, letting them know ticket price ranges, availability and whether new event dates have been added.

Ticketmaster, which is owned by Beverly Hills, California-based concert promoter Live Nation, is the world’s largest ticket seller, processing 500 million tickets each year in more than 30 countries. Around 70% of tickets for major concert venues in the U.S. are sold through Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster said Monday's changes would bring North America in line with the rest of the world, where full ticket prices typically are displayed as soon as customers start shopping.

SeatGeek, a platform for buying and selling original and resale tickets, said it also updated its features Monday to make “all-in pricing the default” setting.

“Fans deserve pricing that’s clear from the start,” said SeatGeek CEO Jack Groetzinger said. "We’re proud to roll this out across our platform and encouraged to see the industry move in this direction.”

Ticketmaster has been in the hot seat since 2022, when its site crashed during a presale event for Taylor Swift’s upcoming stadium tour.

The company said its site was overwhelmed by both fans and attacks from bots, which were posing as consumers in order to scoop up tickets and sell them on secondary sites. Thousands of people lost tickets after waiting for hours in an online queue.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Justice sued Ticketmaster and Live Nation, accusing them of running an illegal monopoly that drives up U.S. ticket prices and asking a court to break them up. That case is ongoing.

President Donald Trump is also eyeing the industry. In March, he signed an executive order that he said would help curb ticket scalping and bring “commonsense” changes to the way live events are priced.

Under the order, the FTC must ensure “price transparency at all stages of the ticket-purchase process” and take enforcement to prevent unfair, deceptive, and anti-competitive conduct.

“Anyone who’s bought a concert ticket in the last decade, maybe 20 years — no matter what your politics are — knows that it’s a conundrum,” said Kid Rock, who joined Trump in the Oval Office as Trump signed the order.