A big cat trainer who once worked with infamous zoo-keeper Joe Exotic has been mauled to death by a tiger at a wildlife park in Oklahoma.

Ryan Easley, the operator of Growler Pines Tiger Preserve, was killed in what the organization has described as “an accident involving a tiger under his care” on 20 September.

The preserve did not disclose further details about the incident. Still, according to reports, Easley “was performing an educational demonstration with a tiger he’s trained since he was a cub when the animal apparently turned on him.”

In a Facebook post, the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve described Easley as “a passionate advocate for wildlife conservation”.

“His love for animals, especially big cats, was evident in every aspect of his life,” the post said.

“His courage, compassion and unwavering commitment to wildlife will never be forgotten.”

The organization added, “This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world. Ryan understood those risks – not out of recklessness but out of love. The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he formed a connection with – one rooted in respect, daily care and love.”

In a statement following Easley’s death, animal rights campaign group PETA described Growler Pines Tiger Preserve as a “roadside zoo”, and claimed Easley had previously been “caught violently whipping tigers during a training session”.

“Easley had acquired tigers from Joe Exotic and fellow Tiger King villain Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle for his business, ShowMe Tigers, and for years had hauled them around the country, forced them to perform in cruel circuses … and kept them trapped in cages for hours when they weren’t performing,” the statement said.

PETA’s senior director of captive wildlife, Debbie Metzler, said: “It’s never safe for humans to interact directly with apex predators, and it’s never a surprise when a human is attacked by a stressed big cat who has been caged, whipped, and denied everything natural and important to them.

open image in gallery Joe Exotic in Netflix hit show Tiger King ( Netflix US/AFP via Getty Images )

“PETA is calling for the remaining wild animal exhibitors who aren’t dead or in federal prison to get out of the business now and send the animals to accredited sanctuaries where they can finally live in peace.”

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado, was the subject of the hit Netflix show Tiger King and is serving a 21-year sentence at Fort Worth's Federal Medical Center following his conviction in the now notorious murder-for-hire case that formed the subject of the show.

Writing in response to PETA’s statement, Maldonado wrote in now-deleted posts on Facebook and Instagram that “PeTa [sic] doesn't know crap.”

"Ryan took great care of his animals! He loved everyone [sic] of those tigers and was an advocate for tigers as well as elephants."

The Growler Pines Tiger Preserve, in its statement said: “We ask for privacy and compassion for his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

The organization added: “At this time all tours and encounters will be cancelled until further notice.”