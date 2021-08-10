Tigger ‘Karen’ apologises to Black neighbour after flag row video watched 10 million times

The woman who confronted her Black neighbour over a cartoon Tigger flag has apologised after the TikTok video of their confrontation was watched more than 10 million times.

TikTok user @tizzybizzy92, who is known as Ambrosia, posted a video of the woman complaining that the flag broke the “rules” in their neighborhood.

The flag on the home in Alabama featured the Winnie the Pooh character picking flowers on a blue background.

“I want to talk to you about this Tigger flag. I don’t like it,” the unnamed woman said in the viral video.

The woman said she appreciated the US flag that was also flying, but that she could not stand the cartoon one.

“We have rules. I don’t want to have to go find out what they are, but I don’t like that,” she said.

The TikTok user informed the woman that the community did not have either a homeowners association or any flag rules.

“I don’t like (the flag). It makes it tacky. It makes the neighbourhood look tacky,” the woman complained.

Ambrosia disagreed and told the woman that she was “allowed your own opinion”.

A day after the original video, Ambrosia posted that she had received an apology of sorts from the woman.

“I don’t know who told her. Somebody told her. She did what we have been calling a drive-by apology,” she said.

And she added, laughing: “She was literally driving by when she shouted out of the window, ‘I’m sorry. Sorry.’ And she just kept going.”

As a result of the dispute “Tigger” became a trend topic on Twitter.

Many social media users, said it was another case of a “Karen” incident.

The term “Karen” has become used to describe a woman who acts in an entitled or demanding way, often a white woman towards a person of colour.