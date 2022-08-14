Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The US State Department has urged Americans in Tijuana on the Mexican west coast to shelter in place amid a spike in gang violence.

The department issued the guidance early on Saturday following widespread fires, roadblocks, and extensive law enforcement activity.

“The US Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate,” the consulate in the city said in a “message for US citizens” on Facebook.

“US government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice,” the statement said.

All of the cities mentioned in the statement are in the Mexican state of Baja California, where widespread gang violence exploded late on Friday and in the early hours of Saturday, Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramirez said during a press conference.

Armed members of the National Guard drive past the site of a burnt collective transport vehicle after it was set on fire by unidentified individuals in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on August 12, 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

“Today we are saying to the organized crime groups that are committing these crimes that Tijuana is going to remain open and take care of its citizens, and we also ask them to settle their debts with those who didn’t pay what they owe, not with families and hard-working citizens,” she said, according to The Hill.

The consulate told Americans to “avoid the area”, “seek secure shelter” if they’re in the area, “monitor local media for updates”, “be aware of your surroundings”, and “notify friends and family of your safety”.

Firefighters work at the scene of a burnt collective transport vehicle after it was set on fire by unidentified individuals in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on August 12, 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

The Vice Chair of San Diego County, California, Nora Vargas, tweeted shortly after the consulate issued its guidance: “I encourage our binational residents to be cautious and follow the recommendations from government officials and avoid unnecessary travel to allow authorities to do their work and maintain safety. My thoughts are with those impacted by the incidents.”

As many as 19 vehicles were set aflame in seemingly coordinated attacks across northern Mexico between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Friday, NBC San Diego reported.

The violence began earlier this week in the Jalisco and Guanajuato states as a response to measures taken by the military against the leaders of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Ciudad Juerez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, saw extensive violence on Thursday night when 11 people were killed.

Ms Ramirez said 2,000 police officers and 3,000 National Guard troops were on standby if needed, according to NBC San Diego.