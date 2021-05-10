Tik Tok user shares video of police threatening her for wearing ‘shorts that are too short’

A TikTok video of a woman alleging that she was bodyshamed by the police for the length of her shorts at Frontier City, a Six Flags amusement park in Oklahoma City, has gone viral.

Bailey Breedlove wrote in a Facebook post: “On 30 April 2020 at about 7 pm my daughter was yelled at by a park police officer for rolling down a hill on her heelies right next to me.”

“Then she proceeded to follow me and grabbed my arm to turn me around and proceeded to tell me my shorts were ‘too short,’” she wrote.

She continued describing how the “manager showed up and began bodyshaming” her.

“I was told I needed to go buy new shorts which I am not obligated to purchase anything I don’t want to,” she said.

“Then I was threatened with criminal trespassing when I agreed to buy new shorts so my family could enjoy their vacation,” she described.

Police at Six Flags allegedly confronting Bailey Breedlove (Bailey Breedlove/ Facebook)

When Ms Breedlove asked a female officer for probable cause to not show her ID, her answer was “because they are the police”.

“They wouldn’t provide us with badge numbers and I was terrified I was about to go to jail over a pair of shorts,” she said.

She likewise wrote a message for the Oklahoma police department stating: “Your officers had my 11-year-old daughter crying hysterically thinking her mother was about to be arrested. Your policies are vague and confusing and the way you body shame and discriminate is unlawful.”

“I have a 5-year ban now but will not be returning to any of your parks if this is how you treat a woman and law abiding citizens and visitors. You should be ashamed with yourselves,” she wrote.

Later, she updated her Facebook post stating that she had spoken to the Oklahoma police department captain and he “assured” her “this was NOT an Oklahoma City police officer.”

The officer likewise sent his apologies and “is going to look into the situation.”

In a follow-up video, the accused also mentioned that she had “emailed and called Frontier City with no reply,” and that she’s “pretty sure” she’s now blocked.

As per Six Flags’ park policies, it does specify that entry can be denied to “anyone who refuses to comply with the dress code.” However, there isn’t any specific mention about the length of shorts.