TikToker gets boyfriend a birthday gift with the names of all the girls he cheated with on it
‘I wouldn’t even waste my money on that’ – video of creative present for cheating boyfriend sparks debate on social media
A TikToker got revenge on her cheating boyfriend by engraving a chain with the names of all the people he’s been unfaithful with.
“When he cheated so I got all the girls names on a chain and gave it to him for his birthday,” wrote @outspoken.m on TikTok with a video of her boyfriend opening the present.
The video has amassed 13.7m views since it was posted five days ago. While it's not possible to see a close up of the engravings on the necklace in the short 16-second video, it has sparked a furious flurry of comments under the post.
“I wouldn’t even waste my money on that. Write their names with a key on his car,” said @amissionarydess.
“He closed that thing like it was pandora’s box,” said user @maiyurrr.
@outspoken.m has posted a follow-up clip with a text message exchange between her and her boyfriend about the gift. “So you not going to wear it?” mocked the girlfriend.
“Why would I wear that?” asked the boyfriend.
The woman goes on to inform him that she had shown the gift to her mother.
@outspoken.m
Reply to @taffeta2005 ##messytiktok before y’all ask This was A MONTH AGO still NOT 👫🏾♬ original sound - It’salllaughs
“My mom didn't think it was funny either,” she texted.
“It’s now the only gift I’ve gotten and it’s a joke so it hurt,” the boyfriend replied, seemingly unremorseful about his alleged infidelity.
"He a while cheater talking about it hurt. Whew. The audacity,” commented one person.
“Not him trying to make YOU feel bad,” wrote another.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies