A TikToker got revenge on her cheating boyfriend by engraving a chain with the names of all the people he’s been unfaithful with.

“When he cheated so I got all the girls names on a chain and gave it to him for his birthday,” wrote @outspoken.m on TikTok with a video of her boyfriend opening the present.

The video has amassed 13.7m views since it was posted five days ago. While it's not possible to see a close up of the engravings on the necklace in the short 16-second video, it has sparked a furious flurry of comments under the post.

“I wouldn’t even waste my money on that. Write their names with a key on his car,” said @amissionarydess.

“He closed that thing like it was pandora’s box,” said user @maiyurrr.

@outspoken.m has posted a follow-up clip with a text message exchange between her and her boyfriend about the gift. “So you not going to wear it?” mocked the girlfriend.

“Why would I wear that?” asked the boyfriend.

The woman goes on to inform him that she had shown the gift to her mother.

“My mom didn't think it was funny either,” she texted.

“It’s now the only gift I’ve gotten and it’s a joke so it hurt,” the boyfriend replied, seemingly unremorseful about his alleged infidelity.

"He a while cheater talking about it hurt. Whew. The audacity,” commented one person.

“Not him trying to make YOU feel bad,” wrote another.