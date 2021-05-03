TikTok video captures moment woman gives birth on packed Delta flight

A woman has given birth to a baby boy mid-flight on a Delta Air Lines plane somewhere over the Pacific Ocean, en route from Salt Lake City to Honolulu.

A TikTok video captured by passenger Julia Hansen showed the moment passengers burst into applause as a crew member made the announcement that a baby has been born on board, and the cries of the newborn baby could be heard amid the commotion.

Ms Hansen was travelling with her friends on the Delta flight on 29 April when the journey was delayed for three hours after a woman gave birth – with her family not even realising she was pregnant when she boarded.

The TikTok video with more than 10 million views starts with Ms Hansen whispering: “A baby was just born on this plane.”

The cabin crew manager then makes the announcement saying: "As most of you have probably heard, we just had a childbirth on the aircraft, let’s have a nice round of applause for the mother. Congratulations."

All the passengers on the flight then broke into applause and cheered for the newborn mother and the baby.

Ms Hansen said in the comment section of the video later that"the mother and baby were perfectly healthy when they got off the plane.”

"To those wondering how she was able to fly in her third trimester, I sat next to her dad on the plane and he said they didn’t even know she was pregnant," she added.

Later, the mother was wheeled off the fight and taken into an ambulance for medical assistance.

Ms Hansen did not showed the faces of the family to respect their privacy.

Delta confirmed that a baby was born mid flight on Wednesday without giving any further information. A doctor and nurses on the flight helped with the delivery of the baby.

According to the US State Department, a child born outside US airspace is not granted the country’s citizenship. The place of birth for babies born over international waters would be listed as “at sea” and if a child is born over an airspace which no country claims, would be considered as born “in the air.”