The lack of transparency surrounding TikTok is proving to be a stumbling block for more than just lawmakers attempting to rein in the social media giant.

The now well-known creator behind the viral “I just a baby” video, a user who previously went by the name little.blooming.women, has found herself locked out of her account without explanation.

On her personal Instagram account, the TikTok user, who’s real name is Jordan, shared the same video from her now-disabled TikTok account explaining how she logged into her account one day to find she no longer had access to it.

“We’ll just leave this here for anyone who needs a good laugh since @tiktok deleted my account. Oh, Cosy-Lou. Since day 1 it has been an adventure with you,” the Instagram post reads.

The “I just a baby” video has launched the mother’s account to viral levels, garnering more than 50 million views before she got locked out and has also become one the latest trendy sounds in recent weeks to be repurposed for thousands of other popular TikToks.

On her backup account, little.blooming.women2, the mother of two has begun posting adorable videos once again, alongside captions that ask followers to help in getting her original TikTok account restored.

“11 days and still haven’t heard from @Tiktok but here’s a cute video of Cosy who has decided to go to the moon like her best friend Little Bear,” a recent video shared reads.

TikTok’s usage rules stipulate that users can have their account banned after there have been a series of complaints lodged against either the account or videos the user is creating. If while under review by TikTok moderators, they find the content to be in violation of the community guidelines, the social media giant can then temporarily, or permanently, depending on the number of times and kinds of complaints that have been levied against your content, ban your account.

In the comment section of Jordan’s Instagram posts where she shares about her account being disabled, curious fans inquire why she believes this has happened.

“I have no ideas! They didn’t give me an explanation,” the TikTok creator responds in one of the comments.

In her first video posted recently to her backup Tiktok account, little.blooming.women2, the mother goes on to explain that she has no clue as to why this is happening and hopes to have the issue resolved promptly.

“If you have enjoyed our videos or benefited from this sound in anyway it would mean so much to me if you would just take a couple seconds and email legal@tiktok.com and kindly ask them to reinstate the account of little.blooming.women,” the TikTok creator asks.

Before closing, she includes a hashtagged plea to #bringcosyback, in reference to the viral soundmaker of “I just a baby”, her daughter Cosette.

As of the posting of this article, the TikToker still did not have access to her original account.