A lawyer on TikTok is begging followers who see him as their attorney to not share their legal problems with him on TikTok.

Alex Peter, known on TikTok as @loloverruled, shared a video on TikTok on Sunday telling users that he was not their defence attorney.

“I need to tell you something that is happening to me. Because a lot of you are saying that I am your defence attorney. I am not your defence attorney. I am not,” he said.

“I know it’s funny, but I am scared you guys are going to get me in trouble.”

“And you keep adding me in videos. And sometimes other people aren’t seeing these videos. But I am seeing these videos. And they’re saying their crimes. Stop doing that. I am not your lawyer,” he said.

Mr Peter, who has over 580,000 followers, has made multiple videos sharing legal rights citizens have, including the right to remain silent and the right to have an attorney.

His followers appear to see him as their counsel and refer to him in their comments as “our lawyer”, which had led Mr Peter to implore them to stop.

His followers though have doubled down after Sunday’s video and have commented claiming more legal problems. Most of the followers, however, are likely joking.

Mr Peter has made a series of videos making fun of his plight on the video sharing platform.

“You’re not just A criminal defence attorney. You’re OUR criminal defence attorney,” wrote one user, prompting Mr Peter to make a video of the comment with a bemused expression on his face and “The Red Army Choir” playing in the background.

In one video, Mr Peter has put a caption on himself that read: “Going to law school at my dream school and getting into a career in public defence so I can help people in tough situations.”

“People asking if they can take ducks from the park,” read the second caption, referring to one of the questions he had received on TikTok.

“Is it illegal to take ducks from a park? Also do you want to see my totally not stolen park ducks?” a follower had asked Mr Peter, of which he made a video of himself pouring a bottle of vodka as the theme music from Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic The Shining plays in the background.

His followers however, have not given in to his pleas to stop sharing their legal problems and continued to comment on the video with jokes.

“Answer the question lawboy,” wrote one user named Jenna.

Another user called Nik commented, “Okay if not ducks.... squirrels? Squirrels fight dirty, so I need them for my fight club. That has to be legal, right?”

Mr Peter said that while the situation was funny, he will continue to tell users to stop sharing their legal woes on TikTok.

“I have made it very clear to everyone that while I am a lawyer, I am not their lawyer, and the things they write online are for public consumption,” he told viral content aggregator The Daily Dot.

“I think it’s very clear it’s a big joke, like when people admit to doing absurd things—like pouring their milk before they poured their cereal, assassinating Abraham Lincoln, or doing some crime at a place that doesn’t exist before that person was even born (thinking about the infamous Applebee’s incident in “Dunwich”, Oklahoma).”

“But as always I would reiterate: I am NOT your attorney and I also think it’s generally a bad idea to post that kind of stuff online, even in jest. I hope they stop doing it!”

Despite his pleas, his fanbase appear to adore him and have helped him obtain supplies for social workers after the lawyer dropped an Amazon wish list.

He shared a video thanking them for their kindness with the caption “Incredible kindness.”