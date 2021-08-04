An 18-year-old TikTok star from Florida is dead after falling out of his truck while doing donuts, his family has confirmed.

Timbo the Redneck, whose real name is Timothy Hall, died on Saturday when he was ejected from his truck, which then flipped over and landed on top of him.

“He won’t be making anymore videos, no more videos at all,” his mother Tassie said in a video posted to his TikTok account. “My son was in a bad accident yesterday and didn’t make it.”

“He loved TikTok and just believed in all the fans and everybody that supported him, it meant a lot to him,” she added. “I want to thank y’all for all the fans that he had, and my heart is just so broken.”

The rising social media star, who made content about the “redneck” lifestyle, vaping, and his love for ex-president Donald Trump, had more than 200,000 followers on the video sharing platform.

“He was doing donuts with his girlfriend and the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver’s side window and the truck landed on top of him. His whole body, the truck landed on top of him,” his brother-in-law Tony said in a YouTube video on Mr Hall’s account. “He passed away. I’m just making this video because we made so many videos together and he used to talk to me all the time about how much you guys and his fans meant to him.”

The young man’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses, which has raised nearly $10,000.

Mr Hall often made videos featuring his truck, a modified GMC Sierra with a Confederate Flag licence plate he nicknamed “Big Booty Judy.”

It’s not the first time social media and fatal car crashes have tangled.

In May, a federal appeals court found that parents could sue the video-sharing app Snapchat in relation to a car crash that killed a group of young men, which they allege was spurred on by the app’s “speed filter” feature, which shows a user’s speed.

(The company has said the speed filter features a disclaimer urging users not to “snap and drive.”)