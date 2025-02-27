Walmart customers outraged after discovery inside cooked chicken nuggets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A TikTok user in Florida was furious to find their Walmart chicken nuggets completely hollow inside after they had cooked the snack.

“Hey Walmart, where is the chicken in my Great Value chicken nuggs?” the cook asked.

The video appeared to show a user named “reedtimessix” cutting into Great Value brand chicken nuggets, before showing the mostly empty interior to the camera.

“These are gonna need a lot of sauce,” the user wrote across the front of their video.

While there is actually meat inside the nuggets, there just isn't a lot of it and it's all stuck to the breading.

A TikTok user shows what they claim to be empty Great Value chicken nuggets that they bought from Walmart. The nuggets actually do have meat inside, but the interior is hollow. ( @reedtimessix / TikTok )

The Independent has requested comment from Walmart regarding the chicken nuggets.

It appears that the user isn’t alone, however. The video has been liked over 142,000 times, as other shoppers shared similar experiences with their nuggets.

"Thats been happening to us too! We airfry our Walmart nuggets and it's more like chicken ghost nuggets," one user wrote.

Another user claimed they tossed out an entire bag of nuggets after difficulties with cooking them.

“I thought I was crazy when they would just balloon up in the air fryer. I threw the whole bag in the trash after 3 times," the user wrote.

The unflattering video comes at a time when grocery prices are high and numerous food products are being recalled.

Just last month, Wegmans Food Markets recalled frozen chicken nuggets across several states over bone fragment fears. Meanwhile, experts predict eggs prices could rise more than 40 percent this year.

While the hollow nuggets seem to have upset many users, others have thought of ingenious ways to overcome the problem.

“Though these are a defect! I would buy these and fill them with something like spinach artichoke dip or pepperoni and cheese and make little nugget pockets!” one user suggested.

Another added: “Now you’re supposed to mince fresh jalapeño to add to cream cheese and shredded cheddar, mix well, and fill the empty nugget shells. You’re welcome.”